HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a pickup truck was hurt after colliding with a car in Howland Thursday.

The accident happened about 10:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of N. River Road, near the Ernie Hall Aviation museum.

Police said a car turning left onto North River Rd. collided with a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.