YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At least one person was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after a pickup truck crashed into Brilex Industries at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

A fire department spokesman said the truck was exiting the Madison Avenue Expressway and failed to stop, crashing into the building.

The impact knocked out a generator, which slid into a second car, which, in turn, slid into a third car.

There were four people in the truck.