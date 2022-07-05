A Pep Boys’ employee’s car was heavily damaged in the crash.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a pickup truck reported that a medical issue caused him to black out and hit several cars in Boardman, according to investigators at the scene.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in front of the Pep Boys on US-224, near Southern Boulevard.

Police say the driver crashed the truck he was driving into one car and then rear-ended a second car. The truck then jumped over three lanes of traffic into the Pep Boys parking lot, hitting two cars there as well.

A Chevrolet Cruze belonging to an employee was heavily damaged.

The pickup truck then hit the Youngstown and Southern Railroad control box.

No injuries were reported.

Jim Bowser contributed to this report.