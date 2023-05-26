POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ten years ago, no one would’ve thought to include pickleball in a holiday celebration. Now, it’s as important as golf, cornhole, or even the start of swim season.

Pickleball is growing fast.

The six courts at Canfield’s Greasel Park were busy starting at 8 a.m. Friday. Players mostly playing doubles but some singles matches, too.

They all said the best part of pickleball, besides hitting the whiffle ball, is the people that you meet.

“We have every type of people from the community here. We all get along. We all play. It’s friendly, but very competitive at times,” said Dr. Lorie Lippiatt, of Salem.

The Canfield pickleball courts have been around for years. East Liverpool just opened a new set of courts this week.

“It’s just great because it’s healthy. It’s easy to learn. They’re off the couches. They’re out here in the fresh air. We have a lot of youth playing. People think it’s an old age-old person sport. That’s a misnomer. I think the average age for pickleball was like 29 or 32 now,” said Jay Cohen, Mahoning County pickleball ambassador.