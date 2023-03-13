BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Snow may be falling today, but it isn’t keeping people from being active.

More people are getting into one of the country’s fastest-growing sports: pickleball.

Around 30 people took the court at the Davis Family YMCA in Boardman Monday morning.

This pickleball group started in 2015, and it’s seen steady growth over the years.

Now, the sport has leagues all across the Valley.

The Davis Family YMCA will host its first tournament on June 1. You can play there on weekdays from 8 a.m. until noon.