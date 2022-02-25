YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A month ago, we told you about new transmission lines that FirstEnergy wants to run behind the new amphitheater in downtown Youngstown. So many people are opposed to the idea that a public meeting will be held on Wednesday.

Two of the photos that will be shown at the meeting show what the power lines will look like if they’re installed. First News was told by two sources that the pictures came from FirstEnergy.

Credit: FirstEnergy

One is a view from the Market Street Bridge looking toward downtown with the amphitheater in the foreground. The other photo is from in front of the amphitheater, showing what the power lines will look like in the background.

The final decision rests with the Ohio Power Siting Board.

The public meeting on the proposed power line project will be held on Wednesday, March 2 at 4 p.m. in the community room at the Covelli Centre.

A flyer promoting the meeting states that it’s “to learn more about the scope of the high-tension power line project and how it will affect your life in downtown Youngstown.”