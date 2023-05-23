WARNING: The images in the video above may be disturbing to some. Please watch with caution.

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Leetonia family is devastated after they discovered their beloved cat this weekend with a crossbow bolt in its face.

“Right now, my family is completely and utterly tore up,” said cat owner Brandon Bunner.

Though the cat is recovering at home, the Bunners are scared of who could have done this to their cat and why.

“Our cat is a part of our family that has been here for three or four years, and that’s majorly our family,” Brandon said.



Credit: Joleen Bunner

Brandon and his family say the last thing they expected on Sunday was to find their cat Sparkles in their backyard with a crossbow bolt through its face.

Brandon, his wife Joleen and their four kids rushed Sparkles to the vet in Canton.

“I couldn’t imagine getting shot in the nose and going down through the mouth. I couldn’t imagine that. I guarantee you that’s painful,” Brandon said.

The vet extracted the 6-inch bolt, which Leetonia police say is used with a handheld crossbow.

Brandon says the experience was traumatizing for their kids, but especially their teen daughter who has a close bond with Sparkles.

“Crying and worrying about that cat. They couldn’t sleep. They had to be down with the cat at all times,” Brandon said.

Though Sparkles is now home from the vet on medication and antibiotics…

“It’s a 50/50 chance of my cat surviving just because the blood vessels under their nose and the way it was in the palate,” Brandon said.

The Bunners are working with Leetonia police and the Columbiana County Humane Society. They hope animal cruelty charges can be filed.

“I want to find out who did it and I want them to get justice,” Brandon said.

Anyone with any information should contact Leetonia police.