Photos: Canfield medics save fox pup

Local News

The crew stopped right away and wrapped the stunned pup in a blanket and gave it some oxygen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Canfield fox rescue 6

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of Canfield paramedics had a rather unusual patient to care for over the weekend.

Firefighters Mike Felcyn and Gio Melia were on their way back from a medical run Saturday night when a pair of young fox pups ran out in front of their ambulance. One of the animals was hit.

  • Canfield fox rescue 3
  • Canfield fox rescue 4
  • Canfield fox rescue 2
  • Canfield fox rescue 1
  • Canfield fox rescue 6
  • Canfield fox rescue 5

The crew stopped right away and wrapped the stunned pup in a blanket and gave it some oxygen. In about ten minutes, the fox started coming around and the medics let it go back into the field near where they found it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com