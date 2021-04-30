Photos: 28 local women nominated for prestigious Valley award

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Athena Award nominees have been announced.

Twenty-eight Valley professionals have been nominated ranging from corporate executives to church leaders and educators.

Every year, the program recognizes area business and professional women for excellence in their career and leadership that contributed to the growth of other professional women.

Winners will be announced during the 2021 Athena Award dinner on May 13. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at Waypoint 4180 in Canfield. The cost of attendance is $75 per person.

See the nominees in the photo gallery below: