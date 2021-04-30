Photos: 28 local women nominated for prestigious Valley award

Twenty-eight Valley professionals have been nominated

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Athena Award nominees have been announced.

Twenty-eight Valley professionals have been nominated ranging from corporate executives to church leaders and educators.

Every year, the program recognizes area business and professional women for excellence in their career and leadership that contributed to the growth of other professional women.

Winners will be announced during the 2021 Athena Award dinner on May 13. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at Waypoint 4180 in Canfield. The cost of attendance is $75 per person.

See the nominees in the photo gallery below:

  • Julia Wike
    Julia Wike, Executive Director / Pastor The Basement Outreach Ministries
  • Latisha Weaver Bennett
    Latisha Weaver Bennett, CEO, La La Love Healthcare, LLC
  • Lisa Resnick
    Lisa Resnick, Realtor, Burgan Real Estate
  • Dr. Meredythe McNally
    Dr. Meredythe McNally, Board-Certified Gastroenterologist Steward Health Care
  • Shirley L. McIntosh
    Shirley McIntosh, IT Field Tech / Mayor Laboratory Corporation of America / West Farmington Village
  • Karen Larwin
    Dr. Karen Larwin, Associate Professor, Youngstown State University
  • Cynthia Marie Fernback
    Cynthia Fernback, Principal, Boardman High School
  • Tricia Ferry
    Tricia Ferry, Executive Vice President, Operations VEC, Inc.
  • Julie Marie Green
    Julie Green, Director Trumbull County Planning Commission
  • Leigh Ann Greene
    Leigh Greene, Director, Youngstown Local Office on Minority Health
  • Vicki Haywood Doe
    Dr. Vicki Haywood Doe, President/CEO, Haywood Doe Consulting Co. / Vicki Doe Fitness
  • Stacy Howlett
    Stacy Howlett, President and CEO, Howlett Logistics
  • Brianna Komara Pridon
    Brianna Komara Pridon, Co-owner / President Komara Jewelers
  • Angela Duskey
    Angela Duskey, CFO The Muransky Companies
  • Renee DiSalvo
    Renee DiSalvo, Judge Youngstown Municipal Court
  • Theresa Dellick
    Theresa Dellick, Judge Mahoning County Juvenile Court
  Danielle Adams
    Danielle Adams, Content Manager, FactSet Research Systems
  Nicole Alexander
    Nicole Alexander, Magistrate, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas, General Division
  Michelle Alleman
    Michelle Alleman, Library Director, McKinley Memorial Library
  Carla Baldwin
    Carla Baldwin, The Honorable Judge, Youngstown Municipal Court
  Mara Lynn Banfield
    Dr. Mara Lynn Banfield MCCTC Career Tech Director/ Valley STEM Superintendent, Mahoning County Career and Technical Center / Valley STEM + ME2 Academy
  Erin Bishop
    Erin Bishop, Health Commissioner, City of Youngstown / Youngstown City Health District
  Ruth Bowdish
    Ruth Bowdish, Managing Director, On Demand Occupational Medicine
  Jacqueline Burley
    Jacqueline Burley, Executive Director, Protestant Family Service
  Shelly Bradley
    Shelly Bradley, Customer Care Center Director AT&T
  Heather Craver
    Heather Craver, Director of Mental Health Cadence Care Network
  Valerie Cubon-Bell
    Dr. Valerie Cubon-Bell, Associate Professor, Kent State Trumbull
  Sara Daughtery
    Sara Daugherty, Director of Operations and Economic Impact, BRITE Energy Innovators

