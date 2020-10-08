Photographer donating proceeds from photo sessions to help build Rowan’s Playground in Struthers

Kaley Toth Photography added another date for the photo sessions because of the overwhelming response

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A local photographer is raising money to help build Rowan’s Playground in Struthers.

Kaley Toth is offering photo sessions. It costs $25 for a 15-minute session and five digital images.

Originally, it was just for Thursday and Friday but because of the overwhelming response, she added another day — Friday, Oct. 24.

To schedule a session, contact Kaley Toth Photography on Facebook.

Rowan Sweeney, 4, was killed in a shooting at a Struthers home last month.

