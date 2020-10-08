Photographer donating proceeds from photo sessions to help build Rowan’s Playground in Struthers

Local News

Kaley Toth Photography added another date for the photo sessions because of the overwhelming response

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Child victim from Struthers mass shooting

Credit: Victim’s Family

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A local photographer is raising money to help build Rowan’s Playground in Struthers.

Kaley Toth is offering photo sessions. It costs $25 for a 15-minute session and five digital images.

Originally, it was just for Thursday and Friday but because of the overwhelming response, she added another day — Friday, Oct. 24.

To schedule a session, contact Kaley Toth Photography on Facebook.

Rowan Sweeney, 4, was killed in a shooting at a Struthers home last month.

Rowan Sweeney obituary

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com