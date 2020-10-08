Photographer donating proceeds from photo sessions to help build Rowan’s Playground in Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A local photographer is raising money to help build Rowan’s Playground in Struthers.
Kaley Toth is offering photo sessions. It costs $25 for a 15-minute session and five digital images.
Originally, it was just for Thursday and Friday but because of the overwhelming response, she added another day — Friday, Oct. 24.
To schedule a session, contact Kaley Toth Photography on Facebook.
Rowan Sweeney, 4, was killed in a shooting at a Struthers home last month.
