Phones, social media evidence turned over in Youngstown triple homicide case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, prosecutors turned over cell phone and social media evidence in a 2018 triple homicide case in Youngstown.

Prosecutors filed a discovery motion in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, saying they provided the evidence to attorneys for Taquashon Ray, 23, of Youngstown, and Shaiquon Sharpe, also 23, of Columbus.

The two were indicted Nov. 4 for the Nov. 7 shooting deaths of 21-year-old Edward Morris, his girlfriend, 19-year-old Valarcia Blair, and their baby, 3-month-old Tariq Morris.

The three were killed as they sat in a car at E. Pasadena and Gibson avenues on the south side. Police said it looked like they were ambushed.

Edward Morris managed to fire a round from a .45-caliber pistol he was carrying before he was killed.

Blair died at the scene. The baby died at St. Elizabeth Health Center after Youngstown police officers rushed him there in their cruiser.

Sharpe and Ray were both indicted after what police and prosecutors said was a lengthy investigation. Police were also awaiting the collection of ballistic evidence collected at the scene before taking the case to a grand jury.

In their motion Tuesday, prosecutors said they presented to defense attorneys Facebook pages for Edward Morris, as well as at least two other people.

Also turned over was evidence from three cell phones, two of which were found in the car where the victims were killed and a third that was found in a nearby car at the scene that was towed.

A fourth phone found in that car is still being tested, the motion said.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said it took a long time for detectives to pore over the cell phone data and social media pages.

“It was very time-consuming. You’re not only looking at the victims and the suspects but also for any conversations with people on the periphery who might have had discussions with the victims or suspects.”

Search warrants had to be typed up and approved for both the phones and social media pages as well, Blackburn said.

Sharpe and Ray were suspects in the case early on but were not indicted until police went through both the electronic and ballistic evidence.

They each face three charges of aggravated murder. Judge Maureen Sweeney is hearing the case, which is set for a Jan. 8 pretrial and a Jan. 13 trial date.