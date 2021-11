YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday evening, First News anchor Stan Boney checked out the Phelps Street renovation project between Federal and Front streets.

A brick-colored strip in the middle will be the road people drive on.

Concrete areas that take up about 60 percent of the street will all be sidewalks.

Unfinished strips in the middle will be brick and there will be no curbs.

The area is expected to open to traffic by the second week of December.