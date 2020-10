The section of road has been turned into a pedestrian walkway

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After months of work, the Phelps Street Corridor will officially reopen Friday in downtown Youngstown.

A ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Phelps and Commerce streets.

This section of road has been turned into a pedestrian walkway as part of the Streetscape project.

Work on this area has been underway since February.

