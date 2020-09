Traffic will still be restricted to one lane in each direction

HERMITAGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction on a roundabout in Hermitage enters phase three Thursday.

It’s happening at the intersection of Route 62 and East State Street.

Eastbound traffic on East State Street will start using part of the new intersection.

Westbound traffic will continue using the temporary roadway built near the mall entrance.

Traffic will still be restricted to one lane in each direction.

Route 62 remains closed near the entrance to Red Lobster.

