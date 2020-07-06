Phase 2 of Hermitage roundabout to start, planners change finish date

Phase two of a road construction project in Hermitage is starting this week

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Phase two of a road construction project in Hermitage is starting this week.

The construction of a roundabout at Route 62 and East State Street began with the installation of a temporary roadway, and now work on the roundabout begins.

The work is causing traffic delays in the busy area, but access is being maintained to all businesses.

Phase two includes the majority of the single-lane roundabout near the entrance of the Shenango Valley Mall.

East State Street traffic will continue to be restricted to one lane in each direction, using a temporary roadway.

Route 62 remains closed near the entrance to Red Lobster. A car detour is posted using Route 18 and East State Street. A truck detour is posted using Route 18, Route 418 (Maple Drive), and East State Street.

Phases 3, 4 and 5 will include opening various portions of the road while also utilizing the temporary roadway.

PennDOT is urging drivers to find an alternate route, especially during peak morning and afternoon drive times.

The project should be complete by October 2020. A previous completion date was set for September but that has changed.