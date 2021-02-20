Phantoms honor U.S. military with appreciation night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Phantom’s hockey honored those who serve in the U.S. military at Saturday night’s game.

They started the night with a color guard with all the branches of the service.

During the second intermission, they asked everyone who is serving or has served to stand and be recognized.

“Military appreciation is very important to us. We like to honor those past and present,” said Arielle McNutt, a Phantoms spokesperson.

The team holds a military appreciation game every year, which means a lot to the organization.