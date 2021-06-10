Phantom Fireworks urges buying early amid possible shortages

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The country’s top consumer fireworks retailer is urging shoppers to get their fireworks early this year.

Like many other industries, Phantom Fireworks is also seeing supply chain issues with global shipping delays.

As the nation reaches a key milestone recovering from the pandemic, Fourth of July celebrations are looking to be extra special this year.

Despite shipment timing concerns, Phantom Fireworks says they still anticipate enough supplies of fireworks products available for the season.

“Like many other industries, the fireworks industry has also experienced delays due to shipment challenges facing the global market,” said Alan L. Zoldan, Phantom Executive Vice President. “The good news is that we prepared early in anticipation of high demand again this year, and are encouraging Phantom customers to do the same. We are always excited to be a big part of America’s favorite holiday — the Fourth of July, especially meaningful following the 2020 pandemic summer.”

Last year’s personal fireworks sales surged to record rates industry wide, including at Phantom Fireworks.

Many communities had public fireworks displays postponed and canceled at the height of the pandemic. Sporting events, amusement parks and concerts were also closed or canceled.

This year’s Independence Day holiday is showing similar momentum as national leaders, including President Biden, have declared the summer holiday as the beginning point for the nation to “mark our independence” from the virus.

With the high demand, Phantom Fireworks is preparing for the season with additional store openings, early shopping incentives and updated inventory, despite the emergence of supply chain challenges.

Company leaders say they are confident that planning ahead and early shopping will allow for the supply to hold and avoid shortages of products as the holiday approaches.

“Unlike last summer, we’re hopeful that most families can celebrate this Fourth of July season together,” said Bruce J. Zoldan, Phantom President. “Phantom Fireworks stands ready to help Americans turn the page this year – to enjoy our nation’s favorite summer holiday in their individual communities safely with Phantom Fireworks products — and with a promising future for the year ahead.”