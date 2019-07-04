Phantom Fireworks has busy Fourth of July, good year of sales

Phantom Fireworks CEO Bruce Zoldan said July 4th is one of their busiest days

(WKBN) – Phantom Fireworks’ locations were packed Thursday with people buying supplies for the end of their Fourth of July barbecues.

Phantom Fireworks CEO Bruce Zoldan said July 4th is one of their busiest days for the year. The other busy day is July 3.

Unlike some years, when business slowed down, Zoldan said sales this year have been very strong.

“Our sales are doing very well. They are up over last year,” he said. “The economy is doing well, and the firework business is doing well.”

Phantom Fireworks is supplying the fireworks for President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration in Washington D.C.

Zoldan said it’s an honor that his company is involved in the Capital’s celebrations.