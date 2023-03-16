YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chef Jeff Chrystal is partnering with Phantom Fireworks to host a corned beef sandwich giveaway for all Mahoning and Trumbull County police and fire service members.

“It’s Phantom’s small way of offering our heartfelt thanks to the Mahoning and Trumbull County police and fire service for their strength, courage, and dedication they demonstrate every day in keeping our communities protected and safe,” said Bruce Zoldan, CEO of Phantom Fireworks.

Friday, members of police and fire services are invited on St. Patrick’s Day to pick up their free corned beef sandwich at Jeffrey Crystal Catering, located at 2315 Belmont Ave. The doors will open at 10 a.m. and stay open until 4 p.m.

Those receiving a free sandwich must wear a uniform or have some sort of identification with them at the door, and there is a limit of one sandwich per person.