(WKBN) – Starting Sunday, sports betting will become a reality in the Buckeye State.

In July, we reported that the owner of Phantom Fireworks applied for a license to operate a sports betting facility. We now know that the company was issued its provisional license.

According to Phantom Fireworks Vice President Bill Weimer, the plan is to open a sports betting operation at the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown.

Weimer said the plans aren’t set in stone yet. However, the company is hoping to announce information in two to three weeks.

“We’re involved with the Youngstown Phantoms who play at the Covelli Centre, and Bruce Zoldan [owner of Phantom Fireworks] thought that it would be a great idea to get a sports book at the Covelli Centre, which would enhance its viability, draw more people down there. Not only for Phantoms games but to all the events,” Weimer said.

Weimer said the company likes to do things to bring the community together.