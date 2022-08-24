AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman who investigators say had been keeping animals in deplorable conditions has now surrendered her pets to Animal Charity.
Humane agents taped a warning sign Tuesday to the door of a house on South Edgehill Drive.
At the time, a dog was inside and several cats were roaming in the yard.
The owner called Animal Charity last night and surrendered the pets.
All the animals were said to be flea-infested and underweight.
At this point, the dog and cats are being cared for at the animal shelter.