Animals lost on 9/11 honored during annual Pawz Extravaganza

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — This year’s annual Pawz Extravaganza at Buhl Park landed on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The Sharpsville-based nonprofit All Paws Matter hosted the event for the third year in a row. It’s always on the second weekend of September, but this year has some extra meaning.

They honored all the lives lost on 9/11. There was a display that showed guests the legacy of the 9/11 dogs.

Some organizations honored people they lost because of health-related issues caused by 9/11.

Kathy Ferrara with K-9 Searching Out Scent was there to honor her friend Sandy Lesko, who died a few years ago.

“She was a firefighter and police officer and she became a dear friend of ours when she helped train our dogs,” Ferrara said.

As part of their tribute, many people brought their four-legged friends to compete in a costume contest during the pet parade.

It wasn’t just dogs, however – even a goat joined in on the fun.

“Just seeing people come out and, you know, September 12, 20 years ago, it brought everyone together,” said event organizer Kim Burdick.

Burdick had the same hope for Saturday.