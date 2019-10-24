Pets and owners can get vaccinated at the same time in Canfield

No appointments are necessary for either clinic

CANFIELD, Ohio ( WKBN) – A shot clinic in Canfield will be offering low-cost rabies vaccines for pets and free flu shots for owners and families.

A shot clinic is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 3 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Rd., Canfield.

The rabies vaccination costs $8 (cash only) and is available for dogs, cats and ferrets over 3 months of age. To receive a booster, owners must bring proof of prior rabies shots.

Flu shots will be available for anyone 6 months old or older. The shot is free with proof of insurance.

The Quadrivalent (4 flu virus strains) flu vaccine is available for ages 6 months and up and the high dose trivalent (3 flu strains) is available for those 65 years of age and older.

