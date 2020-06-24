Petersburg man facing 32 child porn charges

The indictment says all the incidents took place on Nov. 18, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury has indicted a Petersburg man on 32 counts of using child pornography.

Kevin Nipper, 20, faces 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth-degree felony and 22 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony.

The indictment says all the counts Nipper is charged with took place Nov. 18, 2019.

Nipper is not yet in custody.

The grand jury met Tuesday but the report was not released until today.