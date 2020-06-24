Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Petersburg man facing 32 child porn charges

Local News

The indictment says all the incidents took place on Nov. 18, 2019

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court Generic

Credit: krisanapong detraphiphat/Momemt/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury has indicted a Petersburg man on 32 counts of using child pornography.

Kevin Nipper, 20, faces 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth-degree felony and 22 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony.

The indictment says all the counts Nipper is charged with took place Nov. 18, 2019.

Nipper is not yet in custody.

The grand jury met Tuesday but the report was not released until today.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award