Petersburg man charged with selling drugs, sex with teen

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Petersburg man is accused of selling marijuana and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Arron Sugar, 22, is charged with illegal use/possession of a minor in a state of nudity, unlawful sexual contact with a minor, importuning, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, trafficking in marijuana, possession of criminal tools and permitting drug abuse.

The charges come after a drug raid and investigation in New Middletown last year. U.S. Marshals found Sugar in East Palestine, where they arrested him.

Police started looking into Sugar after getting information about someone selling drugs out of a Main Street apartment.

They raided the apartment and found drugs, paraphernalia and material used to package drugs, according to police.

Police said Sugar had a variety of photos and videos of girls younger than 15 engaged in sexual activity.

Sugar’s bond was set at $250,000 Wednesday.