PETA reaffirms intent to sue Pymatuning Deer Park, issues statement on fire

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is planning to sue Pymatuning Deer Park and issued a statement Wednesday about a fire there that killed two animals.

Firefighters were called to the park on E. Jamestown Road just after 11 p.m. Monday.

In a Facebook post, Pymatuning Deer Park said surrounding departments helped contain the fire to two enclosures at the park, stopping it from spreading to their main winter housing facility.

On Wednesday, PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet issued the following statement:

Just two months after PETA notified Pymatuning Deer Park of the group’s intent to sue the roadside zoo over its mistreatment of endangered animals, one of those animals is dead: Lola, a highly social lemur who lived and died in solitary confinement because this decrepit outfit wouldn’t let PETA arrange to transfer her to a reputable animal-care facility. If the roadside zoo learns anything from these deaths, it will let PETA find appropriate homes for the surviving animals before it’s too late for them, too. Brittany Peet, PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement

PETA notified Pymatuning Deer Park in December of their intent to sue with a letter accusing the facility of violating the Endangered Species Act by housing lions, tigers, ring-tailed lemurs, a wolf and other animals. PETA also took issues with how the animals are cared for at the park.

Inspection reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show the park has not had any critical compliance issues since 2015, when investigators found several issues involving cleanliness, housing facilities, pest control and space requirements. You can read all of the facility’s inspection reports on the USDA website.