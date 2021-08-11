PETA honors Mahoning Valley-based business for special signs

(WKBN) – A Mahoning Valley-based business has been recognized for its compassion.

Cafaro Company has received a business award from PETA. It’s for signs right inside every mall entrance at every Cafaro-owned mall in 10 states across America.

The signs remind shoppers: Please Do Not Leave Your Children or Pets in the Car.

The message is clear and comes in a friendly reminder to take two seconds to make sure you double check your car.

“It’s a very simple thing. People know, or they should know, that they don’t leave children or pets inside a hot car on these scorching hot summer days, but we thought it was important to remind people. Don’t leave anyone in there. We think it will do a world of good,” said Joe Bell, director of corporate communications.

The Cafaro Company is also posting the same message on its social media sites.

PETA will send a framed certificate and box of chocolates for the honor.