Pet Lodge USA accepting donations to help humane society that took in hundreds of animals

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Pet Lodge USA of Boardman is helping to organize a donation drive.

The drive is to help the over 300 animals seized by the Columbiana County Humane Society Friday.

Pet Lodge USA says they will receive donations at their warehouse located at 8060 Southern Blvd. in Boardman at the back side of the building. Caution cones will mark the door.

There will also be an open covered trailer to place donations in the same area.

More information and lists of items needed can be found on their Facebook page.