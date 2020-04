Every Dog Matters is hosting the event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pet food giveaway is set for Saturday in Youngstown.

Every Dog Matters is hosting the event and is giving away 5,700 pounds of dog and cat food.

The pet food donation came from BrightPet in Lisbon. BrightPet also donated to organizations across the country.

The giveaway is scheduled Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 6329 Market St., Youngstown.