Pet food giveaway planned in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A pet food giveaway is happening in Hermitage later this month.

It’s the third drive-thru event hosted by Tails of Hope and funded through the Glen and Jean Harnett Private Charitable Foundation.

Free cat and dog food will be given away, Saturday, Jan. 16. from 10 a.m. to noon at 2450 Hoezle Road, Hermitage.

The food will be given away on a first come first served basis.

“We believe joy and the spirit of giving are not limited to the holiday season,” said Soraya Hejazi, Executive Director. “To start 2021 off on the right paw, one cat or dog toy will be provided to each car with pet food distribution at the event, while supplies last. We hope to inspire generosity and cultivate ongoing joy in our community.”

For the first time, cat litter will also be available at the event, one per car.

