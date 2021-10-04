Pet blessings to take place at Valley churches

(WKBN)- Two local churches will be holding pet blessings Monday evening.

Both events will be in honor of the feat day of St. Francis of Assisi, who loved all creation.

The blessings will be at Youngstown St. Patrick Church located on the 1400 block of Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown, and at Hubbard St. Patrick Church, which is located on N. Main Street in Hubbard. The Hubbard pet blessing will take place in the parking lot by the parish center.

The Youngstown blessing begins at 6 p.m. while the Hubbard blessing begins at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the Youngstown pet blessing, call 330-743-1109. For more information on the Hubbard pet blessing call 330-534-1928.

