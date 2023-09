BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Have you been thinking about adopting a new furry friend?

If so, this Saturday is your chance.

Animal Charity of Ohio is holding an adoption event at noon on Saturday. There are two locations for the event. Those adopting a cat must go to Animal Charity’s Boardman location at 4140 Market Street, and those interested in adopting a dog must go to the Canfield location at 525 W. Main Street.

Those interested must submit an application by Sept. 27.