WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren detectives are also investigating another shooting that sent a person to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened just before 2:30 Friday morning on Charles Avenue SE.

Police say the victim was flown to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Investigators say that person’s current condition is unknown.

“We don’t have very many leads, not very many witnesses and very little evidence at this point. Very little cooperation from the people that were there,” said detective John Greaver.

The investigation is ongoing.