Person of interest in Coitsville stabbing jailed

Police say the man and woman were going through a separation

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A man police have called a “person of interest” in the stabbing death of a woman at a local motel is behind bars.

Francis Rydarowicz, 48, of Hubbard, was arrested Sunday.

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. June 24 to the Kings Motel on McCartney Road where they found Katherine Rydarowicz stabbed in the back. Police said they tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Francis Rydarowicz was taken to the hospital with cuts on his wrist and throat.

Investigators said Francis and Katherine were going through a separation. They said the stabbing started as an argument.

Officers said Francis was taken to Kings Motel by his parole officer since he did not have a place to live. He was still wearing his ankle bracelet at the time of the stabbing.

Right now, Rydarowicz is being held on a probation violation, according to the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office.