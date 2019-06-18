‘Person of interest’ identified in 2012 Salem Twp. murder

Yost said investigators believe that they’ve identified a person of interest in the murder of then-43-year-old Melissa Todd, who was found dead in her home on State Route 45.

Attorney General Dave Yost is now asking for more information on the murder of Melinda Todd

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is asking for the community’s help in solving an unsolved murder case from Salem Township.

Yost said investigators believe that they’ve identified a person of interest in the murder of then-43-year-old Melinda Todd, who was found dead in her home on State Route 45.

Todd was found on Dec. 3, 2012, alongside her 5-year-old grandson, Cole Reed, who was severely injured. It was later determined that someone beat her with a blunt object.

Reed had to undergo several surgeries and months of physical therapy because of his injuries.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been working on the case with officials from Columbiana County, including the sheriff’s office and prosecutor’s office.

Yost said investigators are asking for additional information to put Todd’s killer to justice.

“We believe that there are members of the public with details pertaining to the case – now is the time to come forward and hold this killer accountable,” he said.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or submit a tip online.