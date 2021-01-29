Perry Twp. police believe shooters targeted wrong place Thursday

Police told the Morning Journal that a message on a rock was also thrown into a car near the apartment

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Perry Township believe that shooters may have targeted the wrong place when they fired shots into a car and the Salem Acres apartment on Thursday, the Morning Journal reports.

Police told the Morning Journal that a message on a rock was also thrown into a car near the apartment in the 1100 block of Prospect Street.

No injuries were reported, but bullets nearly missed a man who was lying on the couch while his 9-year-old son slept nearby.

Investigators did not tell the Morning Journal what was on the note or why they believe the wrong place had been targeted but said they will continue to investigate the crime.