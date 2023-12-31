PERRY Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police say a Greenville man is back behind bars after allegedly escaping from Mercer County Jail.

Troopers say that Shane Temple, 35, was initially arrested back on December 17 for several charges including a felony strangulation charge.

Court documents revealed Temple was unable to post bond, which means should have remained behind bars.

However, two days later following the alleged escape from jail, troopers arrested Temple after they received reports of a stolen vehicle from UPMC Horizon in Farrell.

PSP says the vehicle was recovered after a chase and Temple was taken into custody.

Temple now faces additional charges including theft, escape, and evading police.

He is scheduled to return to court Tuesday. This is the second inmate at the jail to escape in the last month.