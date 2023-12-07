PERRY TWP, Pa. (WKBN) — Papa Wheely’s, a roller-skating rink and arcade in Mercer County, has announced that it will close before the end of the year.

Easily recognized by the giant roller skate perched on the roof of the building, the rink has been a fixture off of state Route 358 for many years. According to an update on the company’s website, the rink is set to close Dec. 18.

It also made the announcement on social media, stating, in part, “The decision to close stems from a combination of factors that have made it challenging for us to continue operations. This closure is in no way a reflection of the support and love we have received from you, our cherished patrons.”

The rink was open Friday and Saturday nights, offering a skate floor, snack bar and arcade.