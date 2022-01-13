LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency held a virtual public hearing on a permit to allow the Lordstown Energy Center to discharge wastewater into a nearby creek.

Lordstown Energy wants to send 571,000 gallons of water a day into nearby Mud Creek. The water would come from the plant’s cool-down tower.

Ammonia nitrate and the water temperature would be the primary pollutants from the water.

The EPA says the creek should be able to handle the water flow from the discharge.

A final decision will be made after Jan. 26.