Percussion sensation STOMP reschedules Youngstown show due to COVID-related issues

Members of Stomp perform during the Telemundo Spanish language television network’s “Premios Tu Mundo,” (Your World Awards) show, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013 in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – STOMP was planning to come to Powers Auditorium in Youngstown on Friday, but the show has been rescheduled to January 2022 due to COVID-related issues beyond the control of The Stomp Company.

The International Percussion Sensation will now be performing at Powers Auditorium in the DeYor Performing Arts Center on Jan. 5, 2022.

All tickets for the Aug. 20 date will be honored on Jan. 5.

If you are unable to make it to the rescheduled show, refunds are available at the DeYor box office at 330-259-9651.