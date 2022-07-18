WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – America’s most popular pig is coming to the Warren Packard Music Hall.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure! is scheduled for November 1.

Tickets go on presale online only Thursday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the password GERALD.

Regular ticket sales go on sale July 22 at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com and the Packard box office.

Tickets range from $32.50 to $52.50.

Peppa goes on a camping trip in the show with George and her school friends. The show if full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. The show runs 1 hour.