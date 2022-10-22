YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, people laced their sneakers up for a good cause — supporting Alzheimer’s research.

Thanks to some great weekend weather, the walk was able to return outdoors. Participants walked outside of the Watson and Tressel Training Site at Youngstown State University.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a national movement. It is a time for event organizers to raise money and awareness for the cause — to find the first survivor.

“There’s been no survivors of Alzheimer’s or Dementia so to bring all these people out here and across the country, it just provides a lot of hope for people with the disease,” said organizer Jennifer Bahm.

Each person at the event carries a flower, each with its own message. Colors represent caretakers of someone with dementia, people currently diagnosed with the disease, or people who were there to simply support the cause.

The organization has until the end of the year to reach their $140,000 donation goal. More information is available on their website.