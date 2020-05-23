People rally with ‘Free Ohio Now’ against Gov. DeWine’s orders in Boardman

People joined up with Free Ohio Now to rally around Memorial Day and to show their unhappiness with Governor DeWine's orders

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were more rallies around Ohio on Saturday. One was on the corner of 224 and Market Street.

They believe what is going on is unconstitutional and that businesses should be able to open up completely, use common sense and continue to social distance.

One of the organizers said what he thinks is unconstitutional is that businesses that are struggling to stay afloat are being punished.

“I believe everyone can social distance and do everything right without having them policed. That’s my personal opinion,” said Rick Barron.

Barron said he is happy places are opening but thinks the governor’s orders are unfair.