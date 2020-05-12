People of Youngstown: Man turns lot into his own Garden of Eden

Ronald Robinson said it was a vision from God that led him to turn a Youngstown lot into his own personal Garden of Eden

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the greatest mysteries of antiquity is where exactly was the Garden Of Eden?

Although considered mythological, there were those who still tried to pin an exact location on where it was at, a question that bewitched generations of scholars. Over the years, it has been posted that it is in Turkey, or Iraq, or someplace in the Middle East.

What if told you I found the Garden Of Eden, and its location, is in the East?

As in the East Side, to be exact, in the shadow of the once-mighty McGuffey Mall.

The Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse in the Garden Of Eden that Ronald Robinson made at the intersection of Berkley and Springdale avenues on the East Side (WKBN Photo by Joe Gorman).

I first came upon it several years ago when I was on the East Side, no doubt for some sort of crime I was covering, when I noticed a blackboard at the corner of Berkley and Springdale that had a Bible passage scrawled on it. There was also a yard across the street where a few play horses that looked like they had come off a carousel, were mounted. Both are sights you don’t see every day, and I filed it away for the next time I was in the area.

I had been back several times and every time the Bible passage had changed so I made it a point to always stop when I was in the area to look at the blackboard to see what that day’s message was. About a year or so after that, I saw a man who was cutting the grass in one of the yards and I stopped to talk to him. He told me he turned the two corner lots into his own Garden Of Eden, because he wanted a beginning and an end, an Alpha and Omega.

We chatted for several minutes before I drove away. He was a very nice man, and it would be a good story. But for some reason, I never got around to it until now.

A few days ago, one of those rare days we have had so far that have been nice, I drove over to the East Side to see if the nice man who made his own Biblical garden was around so I could ask him a few questions. Sure enough, he was. He was talking on the phone while his son was planting trees.

His name was Ronald Robinson, he said, and we started talking about the garden, about Alpha and Omega, beginnings and endings, and when I asked him how he came up with the idea and why, he gave me an answer straight out of the Blues Brothers movie: He had a vision from God.

Ronald Robinson shows one of the trees he wants to work on in his Garden Of Eden park he made at the intersection of Berkley and Springdale avenues on the East Side (Photo by Joe Gorman | WKBN).

Robinson said about 15 years ago, the corner was not the placid place it is today. He said a lot of people were “drinkin’ and taking dope” there. He was laying down one day when, with no warning at all, God spoke to him.

“The vision just came to me,” Robinson said. “God said, ‘Take what is evil, and turn it into good.'”

Even though he was not exactly sure what he should do, Robinson did not ask twice. He began clearing the lots on both sides of the corner of the western side of the intersection. There were woods that he chopped down, and he took care of the lots until the vacant houses that were on them were demolished.

In time, he got the horses, which are on south side of the intersection, from a flea market and mounted them into the ground. They represent the Four Horsemen of the Apocolypse from the Book Of Revelation, the Omega, the end.

The other side of the corner, the northern side, was the Alpha, or the garden from the Book of Genesis. He was not sure what to put there until one day he came upon a giant, misshapen piece of wood that he fashioned into a snake. Now he had his bookmarks for his corner, his beginning and his end.

But since we live in a fallen world, after all, the snake did not last long, Robertson said.

“I had a snake over there, but the birds ate it,” he said. Still, he is there every day, cutting, hacking, planting, and just TLCing the lots.

Over time, the drunks and drug addicts got the message; they went somewhere else. An old building that also functioned as a church on the eastern side of the intersection was demolished a few years ago and Robertson plans to expand over there, perhaps this year. But Robinson still wistfully talks about the snake that was destroyed and he is always on the lookout for a replacement.

“I wish I still had that snake here,” he said.

Ronald Robinson Jr. works in this lot at Berkley and Springdale avenues on the East Side behind one of the “Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse” in the Bible-themed park his father has built at the intersection (Photo by Joe Gorman | WKBN).

Robinson, 67, is a native East Sider, growing up in the Kimmelbrooks area before moving to Berkley Avenue, where he has spent the last 45 years.

When he turned 18, he did what most 18 year olds in Youngstown did if they weren’t drafted; he got a job in the mill at the Sheet & Tube Campbell Works, working in the mason department and the locomotive shop.

Robinson is not one of those who waxes nostalgic about mill work or romanticizes the process of making steel.

“It’s extremely dangerous,” he said the next day, when he was showing me a homemade gym he has in his yard that he uses to train fighters while also giving the youth of the neighborhood a place to work out. “There’s pipes everywhere. Trains. You have to be very careful. There’s ladles filled with hot steel. When they got hit by water, it was like an explosion.

“I was 18, and at 18, you don’t care about nothin.'”

He lost his job, however, when the mills closed, and when asked if he found another one, he said no. He said he got by on “odd jobs” and still continues to get by on odd jobs.

“When they laid us off, we didn’t get no pension,” Robertson said.

But while he lost his job, Robinson was fighting another battle, a battle against drugs. He said he had been addicted on and off for several years, at one point, when he was smoking crack cocaine, sleeping in vacant houses.

“It was a miserable life, man,” Robinson said.

He even said, after talking about the dangers of working in the mills, that he was using drugs while he was working there.

“I was crazy,” Robinson said.

One day, he became “sick and tired of being sick and tired,” and said he quit, with help from God.

“I’m no different. I just changed,” he said. “God changed me.”

He now tries to use his example to point others in a different direction if they are on the streets. He said there a lot of ex-cons who come and use his homemade gym, which is complete with weights, a speed bag and other equipment Robinson purchased off the Let Go app. A former light heavyweight boxer himself, he said he can speak to them because he has been where they are at. That also makes it easier not to judge them, he said.

Robinson has been clean for about 15 years, about the same time, he said, that he began work on the garden.

“It gave me a purpose,” Robinson said. “That’s what God wanted me to do.”

Ronald Robinson works the ropes at the makeshift gym he has in his yard on Berkley Avenue, where youths and others can work out or learn to box. Robinson was once a light heavyweight (Photo by Joe Gorman | WKBN).

The garden is not just green grass and horses and a giant wooden snake. Robinson holds Bible study, and there are the workouts in the gym at his home. He works in the morning with Gospel music blasting from a portable radio, and sometimes the residents of the nearby senior home at Norton Manor will come to their windows and listen to the music and thank him for a chance to praise the Lord.

And then there is the blackboard.

Robinson said he prays every day to ask God what scripture he should put on the board. He said he has had people come up to him who have driven by and seen a particular scripture that helped brighten their day. That makes him feel “beautiful,” he said.

“It makes my day because I need that sometimes,” Robinson said. “When I’m down and out, God justs sends someone down to boost my spirits up.”

“People say something just brings them here,” he added. “I say that the power of God brought them down here.”

Despite the work, which sometimes starts at five in the morning, Robinson said he has no plans of stopping anytime soon. Because nothing replaces that feeling of being told he made a difference.

“Beautiful,” he repeated, beaming as he said it. “It makes me feel beautiful.”

Because that’s what gardens — and people — do.