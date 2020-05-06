People of Youngstown: 75-year-old man one of last remaining on vacant street

City demolition crews work on knocking this house down this week on High Street on the South Side (WKBN photo by Joe Gorman).

On a stretch of High Street in Youngstown, 75-year-old Richard Johnson and one other resident are the only ones who remain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As one of the last residents of the 200 block of High Street, Richard Johnson knows all his neighbors, past and present, save for one family.

Johnson, 75, has lived on the street for 10 years and is a native South Sider. He was loading up his pickup from one of two homes the Street Department was demolishing this week with aluminum siding that he said he’ll be taking to a scrap yard as soon as they are allowed to reopen.

Yet, one family was cruelly evicted after they squatted from the home whose remains Johnson and a friend, Joe Robertson, 88, were loading into their trucks:

The Foxes.

As in, a litter of foxes. A real litter. Street Department crews said they filed out one at a time after an excavator began knocking down the first home Monday.

“As soon as we started, one of them ran out,” a worker said. “About 10 minutes later, a second one ran out. And 10 minutes after that, a third one ran out.”

All told, he said four foxes ran out of the home as crews began work on it. Johnson said he is not surprised. His street, which is close to Mill Creek Park, attracts deer, wild turkey and other wildlife throughout the year.

The one thing it does not appear to attract any more is people. On his stretch of High Street, which runs from Edwards Street to Oak Hill Avenue, only Johnson and one other resident remain, who was not available any time I was on the street this week.

The city began tearing down all the homes on the street in January. There is one more vacant home on the street which should meet the excavator sometime soon.

Other than two homes, one each on West Avenue and City View Court, the neighborhood only has four houses left. Johnson said the demolition is an improvement.

“This is good,” Johnson said as the third to last house on the street was tumbling down. “I was glad to see them [Street Department workers] over here.”

What is happening in Johnson’s neighborhood is what has happened to neighborhoods all over the city and will probably continue for years to come, if present trends continue. On nearby Granite Street, every home on the street — which is about the length of a half-block — is vacant.

Nearby, Mercer Street has several vacant homes at the bottom of the street where it intersects with Edwards Street. On Bernard Street is the remains of what once looked like a mansion with a spectacular view of the city, which over the last couple of months has not only been stripped but has become a dumping ground for tires, shingles and televisions. Lots of televisions. Lots and lots of televisions. I see as many TVs dumped in the city as tires and that’s saying something, given the number of tires that are lying around everywhere.

Johnson, who worked for an attorney for several years, collects scrap wherever he can across the city. He said he does not have a pension, although his house is paid for. Collecting scrap helps him with expenses, he said.

“This is just to keep gas money and other things like that in our pocket,” said the father of five and South High School graduate. “This is what we do, hustling around.”

Richard Johnson, right and his friend Joe Robertson load up their trucks Tuesday with scrap as an excavator in the background knocks down on a home on High Street. Johnson is one of the last people left living on the street, where demolition began in January (WKBN Photo by Joe Gorman).

Johnson said it was Robertson that got him started collecting scrap. Robertson himself is a father of seven who came to Youngstown from Mississippi over 60 years ago to work for the William B. Pollack Co., where he worked for over 20 years.

Scrapping appears to be hard work, and the day was not a pleasant one. Yet if Robertson is 88, it is a good 88. He looks at least 25 years younger.

Johnson said he was not sure if the scrapyards would reopen when the state began to start letting some businesses start again after they were shut down because of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’re getting ready for them,” he said.

Both men were mindful of the crisis, however; each was wearing a mask that did nothing to interfere with the gold earring Johnson was sporting.

When he moved to the neighborhood, he said it was a good one. It has largely stayed that way, although there was a homicide in December of 2015 at the house across the street from his. The case is still unsolved.

As neighborhoods go on the South Side, it is one of the better ones, crime-wise. Off the top of my head, the only major crime I can recall is a man being chased by U.S. Marshals who wrecked his car on the Edwards Street Interstate 680 entrance ramp, then scaled a wall at the nearby Oak Hill Cemetery, only to land in the arms of a police officer who had the foresight to wait on the other side for him.

A gunfire call on nearby Plum Street stands out as well, only because it was Christmas Eve and unseasonably warm and a former co-worker I was with warned me to stand behind a thick tree in case the bullets started flying because he had been shot at a couple of times.

Johnson, though, said the neighborhood has always been good and he said the people were “friendly neighbors.”

All of those friendly neighbors, Johnson said, died off gradually and sadly, it appears, died alone. When they passed on, no one took care of the houses. They stayed unoccupied, although filled with things accumulated over a lifetime: records, cutlery, toys, books, magazines, newspapers.

In the rubble pit where Johnson and Robertson were taking the scrap, there was a rusted toolbox; a set of 1992 U.S. Olympic Dream Team cups from McDonald’s; and a record from 1973 on the Glades label, “Why Can’t We Live Together,” along with other items that make up the day to day lives of most people.

Yet, when these people died and moved on, no one bothered to pack them up, or put the houses up for sale. They just stayed the way they were, until one day someone from the city affixed the “Red Tag” — which is actually orange — to the house, meaning it was uninhabitable. In fact, it is surprising that not one of the houses was ever the scene of an arson, which also happens across the city, although not with the alarming frequency that it once did in the not too recent past.

As we talked, there was a poster still on the wall in the second story of the house being torn down that was flapping in the wind. It was still there, along with a bandana that was taped to the wall.

Johnson and Robertson got back to work, handling the aluminum gingerly, watching out for the rusted nails protruding from several strips. The view of the city was still beautiful. There was now more room for the foxes and deer and wild turkey to roam. And there will be more houses and more scrap to be hauled away for years to come, the remnants of good neighbors and good neighborhoods that will make a new neighborhood: the landfill.