People gather in downtown Sharon, protesting racial injustice and police brutality

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A group of protestors gathered in downtown Sharon Sunday afternoon.

They walked from the Community Library of the Shenango Valley holding signs and chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe.”

Organizers are encouraging peace. One guy said they should burn it all down and everyone else jumped in and said that’s not what they stand for. “That’s what they want,” one person said.

Another protestor asked the police officers standing by what they thought of the George Floyd situation. They responded that they don’t support that.

This led to hugs and handshakes between the officers and protestors.

The group then continued across the bridge past The Winner as police blocked off the area.

The assembly comes among a series protests across the country, including in Youngstown, protesting racial injustice and police brutality. Protestors are demanding change after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black men who died while in police custody.

Though the protestors were primarily younger, there were people of all ages and races in attendance.

The officer involved in Floyd’s arrest, who can be seen in video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes before he passed out and died, was arrested on charges related to the death as public outcry grew.

While some protests across the country turned violent, Sharon’s protest appeared to peaceful.

The protest is going on, there are a group of protestors lying down in front of the municipal building downtown.