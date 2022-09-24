VOLANT, Pa. (WKBN) — It was a day of witches, wizards and small-town shopping in Volant on Saturday.

The 16th annual Witches Night Out happened on Main Street. Shoppers in the area got to visit the stores which were decorated for the occasion and offered specials.

Many of those who came out dressed as witches, and event organizer Elaine Barlow said all of the costumes were unique.

“To have people come in here dressed like witches is just so much fun and every costume is different. They’re all different and so much fun and it’s so good to see people dress like that together,” Barlow said.

Lots of activities were available for families. They included costume contests for kids and adults, a cackle contest, a DJ and professional dancers from Pittsburgh teaching and performing the “Witch Dance”.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.