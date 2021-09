YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents removed several animals from a house in Youngstown Monday, and the people living there had to leave as well.

At least 14 cats and eight dogs were removed from a home on South Avenue.

Humane agents were alerted to the situation while another situation was being investigated at the home.

The people living there had to leave because they cannot safely stay, according to authorities.

