FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor was in Mercer County on Tuesday morning to celebrate Black History Month.



Austin Davis visited Farrell Area Elementary School. He is the first African American to hold this position in the state’s history.

Davis is crossing the state to meet with young people. His goal is to inspire the next generation.

“For the first time, people who look like me — Black and brown people — see someone who looks like them in halls of power in Harrisburg, and I think it’s important for young people,” he said. “One of the young people that I was sitting next to on the stands looked over at me and said, ‘You look like me.’ That’s a powerful thing for somebody who has never seen someone who looks like them in a powerful position.”

Davis hopes that it pushes local kids to see that they too can make their own Black history.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.