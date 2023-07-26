EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police have announced that the Mercer Barracks is moving.

The new location will now be close to Interstate 80, just off the Mercer exit.

Construction crews have already broken ground on its new location in East Lackawannok Township.

PSP says this will be a larger facility, roughly 14,000 square feet on a 12-acre lot.

Right now, the Mercer Barracks is located in Coolspring Township off of I-79.

Construction on the new barracks is expected to be completed by next August.